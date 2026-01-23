GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Death toll from a crackdown on protests in Iran 'at least 5,000': Activists

Data from HRANA relies on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026.
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026.
UGC via AP

Activists said Friday the death toll from a crackdown over Iran’s nationwide protests topped 5,000 people killed, with many more still feared dead.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) offered the toll.

The agency has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran and relies on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths.

Iran’s government offered its first death toll Wednesday, saying 3,117 people were killed.

Iran’s theocracy in the past has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest.

The Associated Press has been unable to assess the death toll, given authorities have cut internet access in Iran for over two weeks now and continue to disrupt international calls.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

While it remains unclear what "help is on its way" specifically means, the message marks a significant escalation in the already strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, 'help on way'

2m read
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

Iran protests: What 2019, 2022 reveal about what’s next

5m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Ion January 9, 2026.

No space in morgues as Iranians recount crackdown

4m read
Shopkeepers and traders protest in the street against the economic conditions and Iran's embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025.

Iran’s biggest protests in years: What’s driving unrest

5m read