US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on goods from countries with commercial ties to Iran, a move he said was “effective i mmediately” and “final and conclusive.” The decision comes on top of already severe US sanctions that have battered Iran’s economy, collapsed its currency and driven inflation to painful levels.

Food prices have surged by as much as 70%, according to Iranian data and independent estimates . Food accounts for roughly one-third of Iran’s imports, meaning further trade restrictions risk worsening shortages and pushing costs even higher for ordinary households.

Iran’s economic exposure is also broader than before. China remains Iran’s largest trading partner, followed by Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India — all countries now forced to weigh commercial ties against new US penalties.

The pressure comes as Trump projects a far more assertive posture globally than during Iran’s previous protest waves, following his recent move against Venezuela and renewed willingness to weaponise tariffs as a geopolitical tool.

It has been here before — in 2019, after a sudden fuel price hike, and in 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody. Each uprising appeared, at its peak, to challenge the authority of the Islamic Republic. None produced political reform.

Security forces opened fire on protesters. A near-total internet shutdown cut Iran off from the outside world, preventing coordination and limiting documentation of the violence. Independent estimates later suggested hundreds, possibly more than a thousand people, were killed within days.

Instead, Trump and senior US officials publicly condemned Iran’s use of force and expressed support for protesters’ rights. Trump said Iranian authorities were killing “thousands”, while the US imposed additional sanctions. But there was no explicit warning of armed intervention tied to the protests themselves.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.