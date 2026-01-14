Saudi Arabia tells Iran its land, airspace won't be used in strike

The message was conveyed as the United States warned it could respond to an Iranian government crackdown on protests, while Tehran has said it would strike US military and shipping assets in the event of a new attack.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has informed Iran it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to attack it , two sources close to the kingdom's government told AFP on Wednesday, as Washington threatens Tehran with possible military strikes.

"Saudi Arabia has informed Tehran directly that it will not be part of any military action taken against it, and that its territory and airspace will not be used for that purpose," a source close to the Saudi military told AFP.

In a statement, Qatar’s International Media Office said the country “continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority”.

“We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” he told CBS News in an interview, when asked about hangings potentially beginning on Wednesday.

“The killing looks like it’s significant, but we don’t know yet for certain. I’ll know within 20 minutes - and we’ll act accordingly,” he said.

“When they start killing thousands of people - and now you’re telling me about hanging. We’ll see how that’s going to work out for them,” Trump said in a video clip released online.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.