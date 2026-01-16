GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US slaps sanctions against Ali Larijani, 18 people tied to Iran's 'shadow banking' networks

Iranian regime uses 'violence and cruel repression' against own people: US

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)

Washington DC: Amid the nationwide unrest in Iran, the United States is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS), the US Department of State said in a statement.

The statement noted that: "As the brave people of Iran continue to fight for their basic rights, the Iranian regime has responded with violence and cruel repression against its own people".

"In response, the United States is designating the notorious Fardis Prison, an institution where women have endured cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment," it added.

"Simultaneously, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS).

'Shadow banking'

Additionally, Treasury is designating 18 individuals and entities tied to Iran's "shadow banking" networks that have laundered proceeds from Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales. This action also further implements National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 of 2025," it added.

"The United States stands with the Iranian people, who are protesting for their natural rights. The regime continues to fund destabilising and malign activities around the world, rather than investing in the welfare of its people at home.

"We will continue to deny the regime access to financial networks and the global banking system while it continues to oppress the Iranian people," it noted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) said that the US President Donald Trump and his team were "closely monitoring the situation in Iran."

All options remain on the table

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary said, "all options remain on the table for the President".

"The President and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences. The President understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted.

"The President and his team are closely monitoring this situation, and all options remain on the table for the President," the White House Press Secretary said.

This development comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, with authorities imposing internet restrictions.

Trump had previously threatened to intervene but said on Wednesday that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have reportedly resulted in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

Iran protests: What 2019, 2022 reveal about what’s next

5m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump announces 25% tariffs on Iran trade partners

3m read
A protester shows an Iran's pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag during a demonstration to support mass rallies denouncing the Islamic republic in Iran in Paris on January 11, 2026.

‘Mass killing’: What to know about Iran protests

5m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Iran is looking at FREEDOM, US ready to help: Trump

4m read