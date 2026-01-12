US president says Iran would be hit “like never before” as death toll from protests surges
Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States is considering "very strong options" in response to developments in Iran, as reports indicated civilians may have been killed, prompting heightened military review.
"They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Florida to the White House on Sunday. "These are violent if you call 'em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or just they rule through violence."
Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran including cyberattacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel, according to two people familiar with internal White House discussions who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options," Trump told reporters Sunday night. Asked about Iran's threats of retaliation, he said: "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before."
A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 544 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America uses force to protect demonstrators.
Another over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years. It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information. It said 496 of the dead were protesters and 48 were with security forces.
Pressed on whether Iran had crossed a red line, the President declined to outline specific military plans. "Am I gonna really - are you asking me to say, what will they do? Where will we attack? When and at what angle will we attack from?" he said.
Trump said he was receiving frequent updates on the situation inside Iran. "I'm getting an hourly report, and we're gonna make a determination," he said.
Asked about reports that protesters had been killed, Trump said some deaths were linked to crowd dynamics. "Some of the protesters were killed through the stampeding. I mean, you know, there's so many of 'em, and some were shot," he said.
Responding to questions about possible retaliation by Iran or its allies, Trump issued a blunt warning. "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before," he said. "They won't even believe it."
He said Iran should already understand the US resolve. "Don't you think they take your threats seriously?" Trump said, addressing a reporter. "After going through it for years with me being hit, Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out."
Trump did not say whether he had coordinated with US allies on a response, nor did he provide a timeline for any decision.
Iran has experienced repeated waves of unrest in recent weeks. Thousands of Iranians are protesting against the current regime in cities across the country.
Israel, meanwhile, is "watching closely" the situation between the US and Iran, said an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak to journalists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio overnight on topics including Iran, the official added.
"The people of Israel, the entire world, are in awe of the tremendous heroism of the citizens of Iran," said Netanyahu, a longtime Iran hawk.
Online videos sent out of Iran, likely using Starlink satellite transmitters, purportedly showed demonstrators gathering in northern Tehran's Punak neighborhood. There, it appeared authorities shut off streets, with protesters waving their lit mobile phones. Others banged metal while fireworks went off.
"The pattern of protests in the capital has largely taken the form of scattered, short-lived, and fluid gatherings, an approach shaped in response to the heavy presence of security forces and increased field pressure," the Human Rights Activists News Agency said. "Reports were received of surveillance drones flying overhead and movements by security forces around protest locations, indicating ongoing monitoring and security control."
In Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city some 725 kilometers (450 miles) northeast of Tehran, footage purported to show protesters confronting security forces. Protests also appeared to happen in Kerman, 800 kilometers (500 miles) southeast of Tehran.
