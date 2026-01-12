Amid mass protests in Iran, Trump says Tehran 'wants to negotiate', meeting 'being set up'

Iran's leadership had called seeking 'to negotiate' after his threats of military action
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic.
"The leaders of Iran called" yesterday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."
However, Trump added that "we may have to act before a meeting."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox