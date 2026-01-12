GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Amid mass protests in Iran, Trump says Tehran 'wants to negotiate', meeting 'being set up'

Iran's leadership had called seeking 'to negotiate' after his threats of military action

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
File photo

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic.

"The leaders of Iran called" yesterday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."

However, Trump added that "we may have to act before a meeting."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets in Tehran, Iran.

Trump signals ‘very strong options’ in response to Iran

1h ago3m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Ion January 9, 2026.

No space in morgues as Iranians recount crackdown

4m read
This frame grab from a video released by Iran state TV shows vehicles burning amid night of mass protests in Tehran.

Iran threatens Israel, US bases as Trump weighs action

4m read
Shopkeepers and traders protest in the street against the economic conditions and Iran's embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025.

Iran’s biggest protests in years: What’s driving unrest

5m read