Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued an advisory, urging residents to take steps to protect their privacy and avoid falling victim to cyber extortion.

With the constant introduction of upgraded smartphones, many people frequently sell their old devices to upgrade to newer models. However, this common practice carries significant risks if not handled with care. Old smartphones often store personal and private data, including photos and videos that could be misused if accessed by unauthorised individuals.

The ADJD has advised residents to back up or transfer important data before resetting their devices and to ensure that all sensitive information, particularly private media, is completely removed before selling the phone.

The authority also stressed the importance of securing electronic devices, recommending the public avoid downloading untrusted apps or clicking on suspicious links that could compromise their data.

Additionally, the ADJD highlighted the risks of oversharing on social media and advised residents to be cautious about posting personal information. Parents are urged to monitor their children's online activities to protect them from potential exploitation.

By following these guidelines, residents can safeguard their privacy and reduce the risk of falling prey to cyber extortion.

Steps to secure your device and protect personal data: