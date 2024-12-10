Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued an advisory, urging residents to take steps to protect their privacy and avoid falling victim to cyber extortion.
With the constant introduction of upgraded smartphones, many people frequently sell their old devices to upgrade to newer models. However, this common practice carries significant risks if not handled with care. Old smartphones often store personal and private data, including photos and videos that could be misused if accessed by unauthorised individuals.
The ADJD has advised residents to back up or transfer important data before resetting their devices and to ensure that all sensitive information, particularly private media, is completely removed before selling the phone.
The authority also stressed the importance of securing electronic devices, recommending the public avoid downloading untrusted apps or clicking on suspicious links that could compromise their data.
Additionally, the ADJD highlighted the risks of oversharing on social media and advised residents to be cautious about posting personal information. Parents are urged to monitor their children's online activities to protect them from potential exploitation.
By following these guidelines, residents can safeguard their privacy and reduce the risk of falling prey to cyber extortion.
Steps to secure your device and protect personal data:
- Secure the electronic device you use such as the mobile phone or computer, and avoid using untrusted apps and links
- Avoid sharing revealing photos and videos on social media platforms
- Do not keep private photos or videos on your mobile phone as they can be accessed if stolen
- Delete private photos and videos
- When selling the mobile phone, and log out of all accounts on the phone
- Avoid sharing personal information and important information on social media platforms
- For your social media accounts and be cautious about sharing them with others
- Check the security and privacy settings on all social media accounts
- Parents should supervise and monitor their children's use of social media to prevent them from falling victim to extortion
- Choose strong passwords
- Regularly change passwords and avoid using the same passwords for different accounts or systems