Dubai: Light to moderate rains hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Sunday. The Met Office issued a yellow and amber alert over some eastern areas of the UAE. Cooler temperatures and pleasant weather are expected across the country.

Light to moderate rain was reported over Aasmah in Ras Al Khaimah around 2pm and Al Bithnah in Fujairah around 3 pm today.

According to the Met Office, low clouds will develop over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some Eastern and northern regions.

The NCM also issued a precautionary alert for motorists in the region. They asked motorists to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain.

Cloudy weather is expected in the eastern parts of the country till Tuesday, December 17, with light rain possible during this period.

Winds are expected to be variable, particularly over the sea, on Wednesday morning, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, and occasionally reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Drivers should be vigilant on the roads, as dust may reduce visibility. Those with allergies should take precautions when outdoors.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, causing fog and mist formation in some internal and coastal areas.