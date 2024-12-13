Dubai: Making outdoor plans this weekend? Keep warm clothes at hand, temperatures are set to dip further this weekend according to the Met Office.

Some parts of the country will also recieve rainfall on Sunday, the National Center of Meteorology weekend forecast said.

While partly cloudy skies are expected across all of UAE on Saturday night and Sunday morning, eastern and northern parts of the country, mainly Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, will see light rainfall.

Rain expected in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday. Image Credit: NCM

Minimum temperatures will be around 15 to 17°C and maximum around 24 to 26°C, which is a dip by 2 to 3°C across the country.