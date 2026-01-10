UAE weather update: Heavy morning rain in Fujairah, more showers expected

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected along the east coast and northern areas
Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported along the east coast and in northern areas of the country. Several parts of Fujairah experienced heavy rain on Saturday morning, with Al Aqah among the hardest-hit areas.
The NCM said weather conditions across the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy overall, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern regions. There remains a chance of rainfall in these areas throughout the day.
By night and into Sunday morning, humidity levels are expected to rise, especially along coastal areas. This could lead to the formation of mist, reducing visibility at times.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening occasionally, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM has also warned of a chance of fog forming in several parts of the country, which may cause reduced horizontal visibility in some coastal and inland areas. Fog is expected to develop between 3.30am and 10am on Saturday.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution during periods of low visibility and follow traffic updates and safety instructions issued by authorities.
