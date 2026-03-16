UAE weather: Temperatures expected to rise as winds and possible rain forecast this week

Hot start to the week, but cooler weather, strong winds and possible rain expected
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair to partly cloudy weather with rising temperatures at the start of the week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM said temperatures could reach between 39°C and 41°C in coastal and inland areas, while mountain regions will remain cooler, with highs of around 29°C. Winds will be light to moderate and seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
However, conditions are expected to change from Tuesday as moderate to fresh winds may cause blowing dust and sand, particularly during the daytime, with gusts reaching up to 45 km/h.
Cloud cover is also forecast to increase at times, especially over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures across western parts of the country.
The NCM said unsettled conditions may continue through Friday, with partly cloudy skies, occasional rain over scattered areas and rough seas at times in the Arabian Gulf.