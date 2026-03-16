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UAE weather: Temperatures expected to rise as winds and possible rain forecast this week

Hot start to the week, but cooler weather, strong winds and possible rain expected

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather: Temperatures expected to rise as winds and possible rain forecast this week

Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair to partly cloudy weather with rising temperatures at the start of the week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM said temperatures could reach between 39°C and 41°C in coastal and inland areas, while mountain regions will remain cooler, with highs of around 29°C. Winds will be light to moderate and seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

However, conditions are expected to change from Tuesday as moderate to fresh winds may cause blowing dust and sand, particularly during the daytime, with gusts reaching up to 45 km/h.

Cloud cover is also forecast to increase at times, especially over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures across western parts of the country.

The NCM said unsettled conditions may continue through Friday, with partly cloudy skies, occasional rain over scattered areas and rough seas at times in the Arabian Gulf.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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