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Weather forecast: UAE to see mild temperatures, mist and dusty winds through week

Humidity and mist expected midweek, with stronger winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather forecast: UAE to see mild temperatures, mist and dusty winds through week

The UAE is set for generally fair weather this week, with fluctuating temperatures, humid conditions and occasional dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Today, temperatures eased slightly under the influence of weak surface pressure systems, while light to moderate winds kept seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Conditions will remain largely fair on Tuesday, with clouds developing eastward by afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Wednesday morning across coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist formation.

Temperatures are forecast to rise on Wednesday, with continued fair conditions and light to moderate winds.

By Thursday, winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf may become slight to moderate.

On Friday, temperatures are set to dip again, but fresh winds, particularly over western areas, could generate blowing dust, with sea conditions turning moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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