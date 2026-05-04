Humidity and mist expected midweek, with stronger winds
The UAE is set for generally fair weather this week, with fluctuating temperatures, humid conditions and occasional dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today, temperatures eased slightly under the influence of weak surface pressure systems, while light to moderate winds kept seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Conditions will remain largely fair on Tuesday, with clouds developing eastward by afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Wednesday morning across coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist formation.
Temperatures are forecast to rise on Wednesday, with continued fair conditions and light to moderate winds.
By Thursday, winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf may become slight to moderate.
On Friday, temperatures are set to dip again, but fresh winds, particularly over western areas, could generate blowing dust, with sea conditions turning moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf.