NCM forecasts clear skies, rising heat and occasional fresh northwesterly winds
Abu Dhabi: Fair weather and rising temperatures are expected across the UAE on Friday, with conditions remaining largely stable through the weekend period, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The centre said the country will remain under the influence of a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, resulting in generally clear skies, light to moderate winds and calm sea conditions.
Temperatures are set to climb across much of the country on Friday, reaching between 44°C and 48°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions are expected to record highs of between 36°C and 43°C. Mountainous areas will see temperatures ranging from 32°C to 39°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at speeds of 10 to 20kph, occasionally reaching 30kph. Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The stable weather pattern is expected to continue into Saturday, with generally fair conditions prevailing across the country. Low clouds may develop over parts of the eastern coast during the morning, while winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 40kph.
A slight drop in temperatures is forecast on Sunday as northwesterly winds strengthen intermittently. The Arabian Gulf could become rough at times, while sea conditions in the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight to moderate.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with fair skies and occasional fresh winds. Marine conditions in the Arabian Gulf may remain moderate to rough at times before easing again.
By Tuesday, fair weather is forecast to persist, accompanied by morning low clouds over parts of the eastern coast. Winds will continue to be light to moderate, with occasional stronger gusts, while seas are expected to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
NCM said the coming days will be characterised by typical early summer conditions, with hot daytime temperatures, generally clear skies and limited chances of significant weather activity across the UAE.