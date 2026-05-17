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Dusty winds and cooler temperatures forecast across UAE

Winds to stir up dust, reduces visibility at times

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The active winds are expected to stir up dust and sand across several areas, reducing visibility at times and creating rough sea conditions, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.
The active winds are expected to stir up dust and sand across several areas, reducing visibility at times and creating rough sea conditions, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.
Barq UAE

The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather on Monday, with a drop in temperatures and strong north-westerly winds reaching up to 40km/h, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The active winds are expected to stir up dust and sand across several areas, reducing visibility at times and creating rough sea conditions, particularly in the Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea is also forecast to become rough at times by evening.

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The NCM said winds would range between 10 and 25km/h, speeding up intermittently to 40km/h, as the country remains under the influence of weak surface pressure systems accompanied by upper-air high pressure.

Weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually rising again. However, dusty conditions are forecast to return on Wednesday, accompanied by another decline in temperatures and renewed active winds across several regions of the country.

The NCM also warned that sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to fluctuate between moderate and rough over the coming days, while the Oman Sea could become rough at intervals due to the strong winds.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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