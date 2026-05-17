Winds to stir up dust, reduces visibility at times
The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather on Monday, with a drop in temperatures and strong north-westerly winds reaching up to 40km/h, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The active winds are expected to stir up dust and sand across several areas, reducing visibility at times and creating rough sea conditions, particularly in the Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea is also forecast to become rough at times by evening.
The NCM said winds would range between 10 and 25km/h, speeding up intermittently to 40km/h, as the country remains under the influence of weak surface pressure systems accompanied by upper-air high pressure.
Weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually rising again. However, dusty conditions are forecast to return on Wednesday, accompanied by another decline in temperatures and renewed active winds across several regions of the country.
The NCM also warned that sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to fluctuate between moderate and rough over the coming days, while the Oman Sea could become rough at intervals due to the strong winds.