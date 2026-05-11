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UAE weather: Hotter days ahead with dust and strong winds expected by midweek

Temperatures forecast to increase steadily across inland areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to increase steadily across inland areas, while coastal regions may see higher humidity levels during the night and early morning.
Temperatures are forecast to increase steadily across inland areas, while coastal regions may see higher humidity levels during the night and early morning.
Gulf News

The UAE is set for generally fair weather from Monday to Friday, with temperatures gradually rising and dusty conditions expected at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Today, conditions will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds shifting between south-easterly and north westerly directions.

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By midweek, winds are expected to freshen, particularly over exposed areas, bringing blowing dust and sand that could reduce visibility.

Temperatures are forecast to increase steadily across inland areas, while coastal regions may see higher humidity levels during the night and early morning.

Towards Thursday and Friday, a slight drop in temperatures is possible, although winds may strengthen further, especially over the sea, where conditions could turn rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

The NCM said the conditions are linked to weak surface pressure systems combined with upper air high-pressure influence, typical of seasonal transitions into early summer.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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