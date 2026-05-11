UAE weather: Hotter days ahead with dust and strong winds expected by midweek

Temperatures forecast to increase steadily across inland areas
The UAE is set for generally fair weather from Monday to Friday, with temperatures gradually rising and dusty conditions expected at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Today, conditions will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds shifting between south-easterly and north westerly directions.
By midweek, winds are expected to freshen, particularly over exposed areas, bringing blowing dust and sand that could reduce visibility.
Temperatures are forecast to increase steadily across inland areas, while coastal regions may see higher humidity levels during the night and early morning.
Towards Thursday and Friday, a slight drop in temperatures is possible, although winds may strengthen further, especially over the sea, where conditions could turn rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
The NCM said the conditions are linked to weak surface pressure systems combined with upper air high-pressure influence, typical of seasonal transitions into early summer.