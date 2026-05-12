Temperatures expected to range between 38 °C and 42 °C
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience humid conditions, blowing dust and rough seas in parts of the country this week, as moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds strengthen at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather is forecast to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions expected by night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, where mist formation is possible.
Temperatures are expected to range between 38 °C and 42 °C in coastal and internal areas, while winds could reach up to 40 km/h on Thursday and Friday, causing blowing dust, particularly in northern and eastern regions.
The NCM said sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough at times from Thursday through Friday, while conditions in the Oman Sea could turn rough intermittently.
Conditions are expected to ease slightly by Saturday, with moderate winds and slight to moderate seas forecast across the country.