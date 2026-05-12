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UAE weather forecast: Humid conditions, blowing dust and rough seas expected this week

Temperatures expected to range between 38 °C and 42 °C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dusty weather conditions expected across the country through Saturday.
Dusty weather conditions expected across the country through Saturday.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience humid conditions, blowing dust and rough seas in parts of the country this week, as moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds strengthen at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is forecast to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions expected by night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, where mist formation is possible.

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Temperatures are expected to range between 38 °C and 42 °C in coastal and internal areas, while winds could reach up to 40 km/h on Thursday and Friday, causing blowing dust, particularly in northern and eastern regions.

The NCM said sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough at times from Thursday through Friday, while conditions in the Oman Sea could turn rough intermittently.

Conditions are expected to ease slightly by Saturday, with moderate winds and slight to moderate seas forecast across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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