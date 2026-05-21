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UAE weather alert: Winds up to 40km/h to trigger dust and rough seas

Temperatures expected to ease slightly

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
The UAE remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
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The UAE is expected to see generally fair but hazy weather today, with slightly lower temperatures and active winds causing blowing dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

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Light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and stirring dust and sand in several areas.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 34°C in coastal and island areas, and between 42°C and 38°C inland, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs of between 32°C and 27°C.

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain rough to moderate.

Similar dusty conditions would continue into the weekend, with another slight drop in temperatures expected on Saturday before humidity and mist chances increase over some coastal and internal areas early next week.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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