UAE weather alert: Winds up to 40km/h to trigger dust and rough seas

Temperatures expected to ease slightly
The UAE is expected to see generally fair but hazy weather today, with slightly lower temperatures and active winds causing blowing dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country remains under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
Light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and stirring dust and sand in several areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 34°C in coastal and island areas, and between 42°C and 38°C inland, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs of between 32°C and 27°C.
Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain rough to moderate.
Similar dusty conditions would continue into the weekend, with another slight drop in temperatures expected on Saturday before humidity and mist chances increase over some coastal and internal areas early next week.