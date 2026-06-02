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UAE weather forecast: Dusty conditions and cooler temperatures expected this week

Temperatures to reach 47°C amid dust and rough seas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are expected to range between reach between 43°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C in coastal and island areas, dropping to 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are expected to range between reach between 43°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C in coastal and island areas, dropping to 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The UAE is expected to experience dusty conditions, fresh to strong winds and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf over the coming days, while temperatures gradually decline towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.

The NCM said the country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low pressure system from the east and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper air high pressure system.

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Weather on Tuesday is forecast to remain generally fair, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds freshening at times and reaching 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach between 43°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C in coastal and island areas, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.

The NCM said conditions would remain fair on Wednesday before becoming dusty at times on Thursday and Friday as stronger winds generate blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, particularly in western areas. Wind speeds could reach 45 km/h on Thursday and 50 km/h on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly on Friday, especially along the coast, with a further drop forecast on Saturday. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will deteriorate from moderate to rough on Thursday, becoming rough to very rough at times on Friday and remaining very rough to rough on Saturday, while the Oman Sea is expected to stay slight throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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