Temperatures to reach 47°C amid dust and rough seas
The UAE is expected to experience dusty conditions, fresh to strong winds and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf over the coming days, while temperatures gradually decline towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.
The NCM said the country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low pressure system from the east and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper air high pressure system.
Weather on Tuesday is forecast to remain generally fair, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds freshening at times and reaching 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach between 43°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C in coastal and island areas, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.
The NCM said conditions would remain fair on Wednesday before becoming dusty at times on Thursday and Friday as stronger winds generate blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, particularly in western areas. Wind speeds could reach 45 km/h on Thursday and 50 km/h on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly on Friday, especially along the coast, with a further drop forecast on Saturday. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will deteriorate from moderate to rough on Thursday, becoming rough to very rough at times on Friday and remaining very rough to rough on Saturday, while the Oman Sea is expected to stay slight throughout the period.