Temperatures expected to range between 40°C and 43°C
The UAE is expected to see fair weather on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 43 °C inland, while stronger winds later this week are forecast to trigger blowing dust and rough sea conditions across parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions on Wednesday would remain generally fair, with light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds freshening at times to reach up to 35 km/h in mountainous areas. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 43°C in coastal and inland regions, while mountainous areas are expected to record highs of up to 34°C.
From Thursday, winds are expected to strengthen further, reaching up to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust, particularly in northern and eastern areas, the NCM said. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to become rough at times by afternoon.
The authority said similar conditions are likely to continue on Friday, with rough seas during daytime hours and dusty weather across parts of the country. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday before low clouds appear over the eastern coast on Sunday morning.