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UAE weather forecast: Dusty conditions and rough seas as temperatures expected to hit 43°C

Temperatures expected to range between 40°C and 43°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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NCM forecasts stronger winds, dust and very rough seas through this week.
NCM forecasts stronger winds, dust and very rough seas through this week.
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The UAE is expected to see fair weather on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 43 °C inland, while stronger winds later this week are forecast to trigger blowing dust and rough sea conditions across parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions on Wednesday would remain generally fair, with light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds freshening at times to reach up to 35 km/h in mountainous areas. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 43°C in coastal and inland regions, while mountainous areas are expected to record highs of up to 34°C.

From Thursday, winds are expected to strengthen further, reaching up to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust, particularly in northern and eastern areas, the NCM said. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to become rough at times by afternoon.

The authority said similar conditions are likely to continue on Friday, with rough seas during daytime hours and dusty weather across parts of the country. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday before low clouds appear over the eastern coast on Sunday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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