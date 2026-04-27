The weather pattern is influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rising temperatures across the UAE, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and dusty winds expected over the coming days.
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM said today would see light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, while seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea may become rough at times.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 43°C in internal areas, with humidity levels remaining high, particularly along coastal regions.
The weather pattern is influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a high-pressure system from the west and an upper-level high-pressure extension.
Looking ahead, similar conditions are expected through Friday, with partly cloudy skies and intermittent dusty winds. Temperatures are set to rise further on Wednesday before easing slightly on Thursday, especially in western areas.
Winds will remain north-easterly to north-westerly, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, while sea conditions will fluctuate between slight and moderate, becoming rough offshore in the Arabian Gulf during certain periods.