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Weather forecast: UAE temperatures set to rise with dusty winds

The weather pattern is influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Cloudy and dusty weather conditions in Dubai on April 28.
Cloudy and dusty weather conditions in Dubai on April 28.
Rajeev Rathisan/Gulf News reader

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rising temperatures across the UAE, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and dusty winds expected over the coming days.

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM said today would see light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, while seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea may become rough at times.

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Temperatures are expected to reach up to 43°C in internal areas, with humidity levels remaining high, particularly along coastal regions.

The weather pattern is influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a high-pressure system from the west and an upper-level high-pressure extension.

Looking ahead, similar conditions are expected through Friday, with partly cloudy skies and intermittent dusty winds. Temperatures are set to rise further on Wednesday before easing slightly on Thursday, especially in western areas.

Winds will remain north-easterly to north-westerly, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, while sea conditions will fluctuate between slight and moderate, becoming rough offshore in the Arabian Gulf during certain periods.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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