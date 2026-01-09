GOLD/FOREX
Grey skies, rain expected in some UAE areas this weekend

Monday to see fog clouding some paths - drive carefully

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
This photo shows overcast skies in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
Hamza Bensaid/Gulf News reader

If you are a fan of overcast weather, grey skies, and the occasional splatter of rain, you are in luck this weekend. UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that the weather is expected to be between fair and partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas until Saturday morning.

Expect the breeze to be mostly gentle with the occasional gust shaking thigs up.

Meanwhile the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm and (at most) moderate.

Some areas in the Emirates can expect fog on Monday morning, which calls for caution on the roads, adhering to speed limits, and maintaining road hygiene.

Today, Jan 9, has seen mostly pleasant weather; the lowest temperature recorded was a chilly 4.9 degree C on Jebel Jais – good for hiking or just seeing the sunrise with a cup of hot tea – at 2.30am.

Love the nice weather but haven't made plans? There's tonnes to do around the city - concerts and open markets over the weekends, of course. But also you can barbeque and picnic, take a hike and discover the wildlife specific to these areas, plan other animal encounters for the kids. Or, just cuddle up with a cozy throw and settle in with an OTT show.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
