GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Calm weather holds across UAE, light rain possible in parts

Weak pressure system brings clouds, mist and stable temperatures

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Low clouds, rising humidity and mild January temperatures expected across the country.
Low clouds, rising humidity and mild January temperatures expected across the country.
Gulf News

Dubai: Saturday is expected to be mostly calm but slightly unsettled across the UAE, as a weak low-pressure system from the east interacts with higher pressure from the west. The weather will bring a mix of sunshine, passing clouds and the chance of light rain in some areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern regions. These areas may see intermittent light rain, though widespread rainfall is unlikely.

Temperatures will remain comfortable for January, reaching about 25°C along the coast, 27°C inland and 19°C in mountainous areas, before dropping noticeably after sunset.

As evening sets in, humidity levels are expected to rise, particularly along coastal areas, increasing the likelihood of mist forming overnight and into Sunday morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly from the south-east to north-east, but may strengthen at times, especially in open and coastal areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, ensuring generally stable marine conditions.

The outlook for the coming days suggests steady winter weather with no major changes. On Sunday, skies will stay fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds again forming over eastern and northern areas and a continued chance of light daytime rain. Temperatures may edge slightly higher, while rising night-time humidity could increase the risk of fog or mist by Monday morning, particularly in coastal and internal areas.

By Monday and Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain mostly stable. Low clouds may appear over islands and northern and eastern regions, with early-morning fog or mist possible due to lingering humidity. Winds will shift between south-easterly and north-westerly directions, staying mostly light to moderate. Sea conditions are likely to remain slight in both seas.

On Wednesday, the pattern is expected to continue, though winds may freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf could turn rough overnight and into Thursday morning, while the Oman Sea is forecast to remain slight.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weather

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Light winds, mild temperatures and possible rain in northern areas.

Rainfall expected across parts of the UAE this weekend

1m read
Misty mornings and rain ahead as UAE weather shifts

Unsettled winter weather ahead: Will it rain this week?

2m read
UAE's NCM conducted cloud seeding operations enhance rainfall in the region.

What is UAE's cloud seeding program? How does it work?

3m read
Unstable weather: Authorities urge caution as rain hits

Unstable weather: Authorities urge caution as rain hits

2m read