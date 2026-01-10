Calm weather holds across UAE, light rain possible in parts

Weak pressure system brings clouds, mist and stable temperatures
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern regions. These areas may see intermittent light rain, though widespread rainfall is unlikely.
Temperatures will remain comfortable for January, reaching about 25°C along the coast, 27°C inland and 19°C in mountainous areas, before dropping noticeably after sunset.
As evening sets in, humidity levels are expected to rise, particularly along coastal areas, increasing the likelihood of mist forming overnight and into Sunday morning.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly from the south-east to north-east, but may strengthen at times, especially in open and coastal areas.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, ensuring generally stable marine conditions.
The outlook for the coming days suggests steady winter weather with no major changes. On Sunday, skies will stay fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds again forming over eastern and northern areas and a continued chance of light daytime rain. Temperatures may edge slightly higher, while rising night-time humidity could increase the risk of fog or mist by Monday morning, particularly in coastal and internal areas.
By Monday and Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain mostly stable. Low clouds may appear over islands and northern and eastern regions, with early-morning fog or mist possible due to lingering humidity. Winds will shift between south-easterly and north-westerly directions, staying mostly light to moderate. Sea conditions are likely to remain slight in both seas.
On Wednesday, the pattern is expected to continue, though winds may freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf could turn rough overnight and into Thursday morning, while the Oman Sea is forecast to remain slight.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox