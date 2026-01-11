The National Centre of Meteorology also warns of rough seas and blowing dust
Weather conditions are being influenced by a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east, alongside a high-pressure system advancing from the west. A weak upper-air low-pressure system is also affecting the country.
On Sunday, skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some eastern and northern areas. There is a chance of light rainfall during the day, particularly in these regions. Humidity will increase at night and into Monday morning over coastal and internal areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist.
Temperatures will remain moderate. Coastal and island areas are expected to record highs of 23 to 25°C, while internal regions may reach up to 27°C. Mountain areas will be cooler, with temperatures ranging between 12 and 19°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to speeds of up to 35 km/h, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly directions. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds over islands and northern and eastern areas. Humidity is expected to persist overnight, with repeated chances of fog or mist during the early morning hours. Winds will remain moderate at times, while sea conditions stay generally calm.
By Wednesday, winds are forecast to strengthen further, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough by nightfall. Humidity will continue overnight in some internal areas, with mist still possible.
A more noticeable change is expected on Thursday, as temperatures begin to fall and winds become fresh to strong, particularly over coastal and marine areas. Gusts may reach up to 50 km/h, increasing the likelihood of blowing dust inland. Sea conditions are forecast to turn rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea, signalling more unsettled conditions towards the end of the week.
