UAE issues safety advisory for citizens in France amid severe weather

Citizens advised to follow local guidance and stay in contact with the UAE Embassy

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Pedestrians walk on snow at the Trocadero gardens with the the Eiffel Tower in the background during a snowfall in Paris on January 7, 2026.
AFP

The UAE Embassy in Paris has advised citizens in France to remain cautious following a sharp drop in temperatures and widespread snowfall across the country.

In a social media post, the embassy urged travellers and residents to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, monitor weather updates and take appropriate precautions. Citizens were also encouraged to stay in contact with the embassy in case of emergencies through the numbers 00971 80024 or 00971 80044444, and to register with the Tamheed service.

