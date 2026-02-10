GOLD/FOREX
Kazakhstan dominates Tower Event on Day 4 of UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Kazakhstan B posts the fastest clean run to top a demanding tactical stage

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The Tower Event tests elite tactical units on speed, coordination and endurance
Supplied

Kazakhstan B clinched first place in the Tower Event on Day 4 of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, delivering a flawless performance in one of the competition’s most physically and tactically demanding stages.

The Tower Event tests elite tactical units on speed, coordination and endurance, requiring five-member teams — three assaulters and two snipers — to navigate a complex course involving target engagement, tower climbs, rappelling and multiple obstacles, all while carrying full operational gear. The challenge simulates high-pressure, real-world scenarios that demand precision and teamwork.

Kazakhstan B completed the course in an original time of 2 minutes 24.862 seconds without incurring any penalties, earning a total of 109 points—the highest score recorded in the Tower Event. Their performance stood out for its accuracy, seamless movement and strong communication throughout the course.

China Police Team B secured second place after finishing in 2 minutes 25.792 seconds, also with zero penalties, while Kazakhstan C claimed third place with a clean run of 2 minutes 27.684 seconds.

The winning teams were honoured by Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for the Financial and Administrative Sector at Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and Abdullah Alblooshi, representative of the Arabian Radio Network.

With one day remaining, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 continues to draw global attention, with live coverage available on the event’s official YouTube channel. Daily results and overall standings are updated in real time on the competition’s official website as the final stage approaches.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

