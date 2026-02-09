GOLD/FOREX
Kazakhstan dominates officer rescue at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Teams from Kazakhstan secure all top three positions in third stage of competition

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai: Kazakhstan teams dominated the Officer Rescue Challenge, securing all top three positions in the third event of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, currently under way at Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

Kazakhstan A clinched first place, followed by Kazakhstan B and Kazakhstan C, after delivering standout performances in one of the competition’s most demanding stages. The challenge tests tactical coordination, speed, accuracy, and decision-making under pressure.

The winning teams were honoured by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, during an awards ceremony attended by participating teams, officials, and members of the public.

Major General Al Mazrouei praised the high level of professionalism and advanced tactical skills demonstrated during the third day of competition, wishing teams continued success in the remaining events.

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 brings together elite tactical units from around the world, offering a realistic operational platform that promotes excellence, knowledge exchange and international cooperation in advanced policing.

The championship is broadcast live on YouTube, with daily coverage and real-time results available on the official UAE SWAT Challenge website.

Aghaddir Ali
Senior Reporter
