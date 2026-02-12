Kazakhstan crowned champions at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

China Police and Rwanda National Police shine in final obstacle course showdown
Dubai: Team Kazakhstan “C” has clinched the overall title at the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, topping the general standings with an impressive 536 points.
Kazakhstan “A” secured second place with 515 points, while China Police “C” finished third overall with 493 points after days of intense tactical competition.
The winning teams were honoured by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Musabeh Al Ghafli, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge; and Saif Ali Al Dahbashi, Head of Missiles & Weapons Cluster at EDGE.
Lieutenant General Al Marri also honoured the winners of the fifth and final day challenge, the Obstacle Course. Kazakhstan “B” claimed first place in the final event, followed by China Police “B” in second, while Rwanda National Police “1” secured third.
The seventh edition once again underscored the high levels of professionalism, endurance and tactical precision demonstrated by elite units from across the globe. The annual competition continues to reinforce Dubai’s standing as a global platform for advanced tactical excellence and international security cooperation.