Kazakhstan crowned champions at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

The winning teams were honoured by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Musabeh Al Ghafli, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge; and Saif Ali Al Dahbashi, Head of Missiles & Weapons Cluster at EDGE.