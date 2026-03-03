UAE weather alert: Cloud cover and scattered showers forecast across the Emirates

Rough seas and falling temperatures expected over coming days
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for unsettled weather tomorrow, with the National Centre of Meteorology forecasting partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of rainfall across scattered areas, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea and stirring up dust and sand inland, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.
Southeasterly to northwesterly winds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate waves.
Tidal movements are expected at varying intervals throughout the day, with high and low tides recorded across both coastlines.
Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 34°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, 33°C in Sharjah and Ajman, and 32°C in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
Fujairah is expected to record a high of 30°C, while Al Ain and Liwa will see highs of 31°C. Cooler conditions are anticipated in coastal and island areas such as Delma, Sir Bu Nair and Abu Musa.
The unsettled pattern is set to continue over the coming days. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring further cloud cover and scattered rainfall, particularly over coastal, northern and eastern areas, with another decline in temperatures.
Winds will remain northwesterly and active at times, especially over open waters, keeping sea conditions rough to moderate.
By Friday, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with brisk northwesterly winds persisting and seas staying rough in the Gulf.
Conditions are expected to gradually ease by Saturday, although cloud cover may increase again by night, with a probability of light rainfall in western areas and humid conditions developing over some coastal and internal regions into Sunday morning.