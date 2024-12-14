Dubai: The UAE will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, especially over coastal areas today. According to the Met Office, some areas might get rainfall too.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), in the forecast for Saturday, December 14, : “[There is] a probability of rainfall over Northern areas and islands.”

According to the NCM, residents will notice a slight increase in humidity by night with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas on Sunday, December 15, morning.

The highest temperatures over the coastal areas is expected to be between 25 and 29 degree Celsius, today. While the lowest temperatures are reported to between 14 and 19 degree Celsius.

Light to moderate winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr will be witnessed today across the coastal areas.

Weekend forecast

Cloudy skies are to be expected across the UAE from Sunday, December 15, to Wednesday, December 18. On Sunday, some Northern and Eastern areas might witness rainfall with a decrease in temperature.

The temperature is reported to decrease further on Monday, December 16, with a humid night and a probability of fog or mist formation on Tuesday, December 17, morning.