Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned drivers to expect delays on a major road this weekend due to construction work.

In a social media post, the RTA announced that First Al Khail Street, from the Al Manara Street intersection to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, will experience roadworks starting December 13, 2024.

"Expect delays on First Al Khail Street from Al Manara Street intersection to Latifa Bint Hamdan Street from December 13, 2024, due to construction works. Consider leaving early and taking alternative routes for a smoother journey," the RTA stated.

Motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and use alternative routes to avoid delays and reach their destinations on time.

Al Maktoum Bridge alternatives

Additionally, the RTA had previously alerted drivers about potential delays due to maintenance work on Al Maktoum Bridge. The bridge will be closed during certain hours until January 16, 2025, leading to temporary diversions of several bus routes. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative routes during this period.

Alternative routes during Al Maktoum Bridge closure:

For travel from Deira to Bur Dubai:

Infinity Bridge via Baniyas Road, Al Khaleej S​​​​​​​treet, and Corniche Street

Al Shindagha Tunnel via Baniyas Road and Al Khaleej Street

Al Garhoud Bridge via Baniyas Road and Sheikh Rashid Road

Business Bay Crossing via Baniyas Road, Sheikh Rashid Road, and Rebat Street

For travel from Bur Dubai to Deira:

Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel via Tariq Bin Ziyad Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, and Al Khaleej Street

Al Garhoud Bridge via Oud Metha Street and Sheikh Rashid Road

Business Bay Crossing via Oud Metha Street and Al Khail Road

Partial road closure in Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Department has announced partial lane closures on Al Ain this weekend, advising drivers to exercise caution due to detours.

The transport authority shared closure details on social media, showing red lanes as closed and green lanes as open.

Road Closure on Nahyan First Street, Al Ain: From Saturday, December 14, 2024, to Saturday, January 4, 2025, the road will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.

The transport authority shared details of the closures on its social media platforms, with images showing the affected lanes. Lanes marked in red will be closed, while those in green will remain open.

Triathlon: Road closures announced for Fujairah

Fujairah Police have announced temporary road closures for the 5th Fujairah International Triathlon Championship and West Asia Triathlon Championship on December 14–15, 2024, from 4 am to 12 pm. Affected roads include:

Al Rughaylat Roundabout

Fujairah Corniche (both directions)

Al Mazallat Street (both directions)

Beach Hotel Roundabout