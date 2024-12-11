Dubai: Motorists driving in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi should be extra cautious today, as rainfall has been recorded in the eastern and northern parts of the country today. The weather bureau recorded light rain over Al Nahwa in Sharjah and North Zakum Field in Abu Dhabi this afternoon. There is also light rain over Sheikh Khalifa Street, Fujairah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather in other parts of the country, is partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern areas and islands.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 26 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 22°C over the mountains.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.9°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 7am.

It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, at the speed 10-25 reaching 35km/hr.