Warm start to week before clouds and possible rain, UAE forecasters say
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with temperatures gradually rising across most parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 32°C and 38°C in coastal areas and between 35°C and 40°C inland, while mountain areas are expected to remain cooler, with highs ranging between 21°C and 25°C. Humid conditions are expected during the night and early Monday morning, particularly over some northern coastal areas.
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Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, ranging between 10 and 20km/h and reaching up to 30km/h at times, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Monday, similar conditions are expected with another rise in temperatures and partly cloudy skies, especially at night. Winds may freshen at times, reaching up to 35km/h and potentially causing blowing dust in some areas.
Weather conditions are expected to become more unstable by Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over some coastal areas and islands and a chance of light rainfall. Winds may strengthen to 40km/h, causing blowing dust and sand, while sea conditions may become moderate to rough at times.
A noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions continuing and a possibility of light rain in some coastal areas and islands. Humidity is also expected to increase again during the night and into Thursday morning, while winds may remain fresh over the sea.