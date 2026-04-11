Weather alert: Is more rain forecast for UAE? NCM reveals 3D cloud formation

NCM tracks shifting rain bands as winds strengthen and seas turn rough at times
Dubai: Light to moderate rains have been reported across several parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain, as unsettled weather conditions continue to affect the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), a surface and upper-air low-pressure system is driving cloud formation and scattered rainfall across multiple regions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a 3D cloud formation update showing active weather systems influencing the UAE, with showers reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain.
Videos shared by Storm_ae on Instagram also showed rainfall across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, highlighting the impact of the approaching weather system.
Meteorologists said the conditions are linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, supporting convective cloud development and unstable weather patterns.
According to the forecast, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective cloud formation and a chance of rainfall over scattered areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild for April, with highs ranging between 31°C and 34°C in coastal and internal areas, and dropping to the low 20s in mountainous regions. Humidity levels may reach up to 85 per cent in some coastal zones.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will remain slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman is expected to stay slight to moderate.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, advising drivers to follow variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs and gantries during changing weather conditions.
Dubai Police also issued an advisory as light to moderate rain is expected across the emirate, stressing that road safety remains the top priority. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance, brake gradually to avoid skidding, and use windshield wipers to ensure clear visibility.
Sunday: Continued cloud cover with rainfall in scattered areas and a drop in temperatures. Winds may strengthen up to 45 km/h, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility. Seas are expected to turn moderate to rough.
Monday: Partly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain over eastern and southern areas. Humidity may increase overnight into Tuesday morning in some inland regions.
Tuesday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds increasing over southern areas and winds freshening over sea regions.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy conditions with stronger northwesterly winds over the sea, raising dust inland and leading to rough to very rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf.