Unstable weekend brings scattered showers, dust and gusty winds across UAE
Dubai: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rainfall are expected across the UAE on Saturday, as unstable weather conditions persist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The forecast indicates periods of cloud cover, with convective clouds developing over some areas, bringing the possibility of light to moderate rain. Winds will be light to moderate, picking up at times and stirring dust, particularly in exposed areas, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.
Temperatures are set to remain relatively mild for April, with highs ranging between 31°C and 34°C in coastal and internal areas, and dropping to the low 20s in mountainous regions. Humidity levels will vary, reaching up to 85 per cent in some coastal zones.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.
Similar unsettled conditions are expected to continue into Sunday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and further chances of rainfall across scattered parts of the country. Winds are forecast to strengthen at times, reaching up to 45 km/h, potentially reducing visibility due to blowing dust, while seas may turn moderate to rough.
By Monday, cloud cover will persist, with a chance of light rainfall over eastern and southern areas during the day, and increasing humidity overnight into Tuesday morning, particularly inland. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.
Conditions are expected to stabilise slightly by Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, although cloud build-up may continue over southern areas. Winds will shift northwesterly, with speeds of up to 40 km/h, and seas remaining moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf.
On Wednesday, stronger northwesterly winds are forecast, particularly over the sea, with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h. Dusty conditions may reduce visibility on land, while the Arabian Gulf could become rough to very rough at times.