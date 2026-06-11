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Weather forecast: UAE to see hot, dusty weather as temperatures soar to 47°C

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather forecast: UAE to see hot, dusty weather as temperatures soar to 47°C
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

The UAE is set to experience hot and generally fair weather on Thursday, with temperatures reaching as high as 47°C in inland areas and fresh winds expected to stir up blowing dust and sand, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said temperatures will range between 42°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen to 40 km/h, blowing from the south-westerly to north-westerly direction and reducing visibility in dusty areas.

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The weather authority forecast generally fair conditions to continue through Monday, although humidity is expected to increase during the nights and early mornings on Friday and Saturday over some coastal and inland areas, raising the probability of fog or mist formation.

On Saturday, clouds are expected to develop over some eastern areas, while fresh winds may continue to generate blowing dust, particularly westward, with speeds reaching 40 km/h.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, although the Arabian Gulf could become rough at times on Friday and again by Monday night, the NCM said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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