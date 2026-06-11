Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
The UAE is set to experience hot and generally fair weather on Thursday, with temperatures reaching as high as 47°C in inland areas and fresh winds expected to stir up blowing dust and sand, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said temperatures will range between 42°C and 47°C inland, 36°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen to 40 km/h, blowing from the south-westerly to north-westerly direction and reducing visibility in dusty areas.
The weather authority forecast generally fair conditions to continue through Monday, although humidity is expected to increase during the nights and early mornings on Friday and Saturday over some coastal and inland areas, raising the probability of fog or mist formation.
On Saturday, clouds are expected to develop over some eastern areas, while fresh winds may continue to generate blowing dust, particularly westward, with speeds reaching 40 km/h.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, although the Arabian Gulf could become rough at times on Friday and again by Monday night, the NCM said.