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UAE weather forecast: Cooler temperatures as dusty winds persist this week

Winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in parts of the country.
light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in parts of the country.
Gulf News Archive

The UAE will experience generally fair weather today, with a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in northern areas, while fresh winds are expected to raise blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in parts of the country. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

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Maximum temperatures are forecast at 42–47°C in inland areas, 36–42°C along the coast and islands, and 32–38°C in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain generally fair through Friday, with partly cloudy skies at times over eastern areas on Wednesday. Fresh winds will continue to generate blowing dust and sand, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

On Saturday, low clouds are expected over the islands and northern regions, while humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to become rough at times in western waters, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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