Winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions
The UAE will experience generally fair weather today, with a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in northern areas, while fresh winds are expected to raise blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in parts of the country. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
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Maximum temperatures are forecast at 42–47°C in inland areas, 36–42°C along the coast and islands, and 32–38°C in the mountains.
The weather is expected to remain generally fair through Friday, with partly cloudy skies at times over eastern areas on Wednesday. Fresh winds will continue to generate blowing dust and sand, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.
On Saturday, low clouds are expected over the islands and northern regions, while humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to become rough at times in western waters, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.