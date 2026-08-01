Around 10 countries brace for extreme heat as a powerful heat dome grips the region
Dubai: A powerful heatwave is set to sweep across much of the Arab world over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to approach or exceed 50C in parts of the Gulf as a persistent high-pressure system and an intense thermal dome tighten their grip on the region.
Meteorologists say around 10 Arab countries will be affected by the broad weather pattern, bringing prolonged spells of extreme heat, unusually warm nights and, in some areas, the prospect of heavy rainfall later in the season.
Weather models indicate that the most severe conditions will be concentrated across the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq, particularly Kuwait, eastern Saudi Arabia, the interior and desert regions of the UAE, and Baghdad, where daytime temperatures are expected to climb to around 50C, with some locations potentially exceeding that threshold.
The heatwave is being driven by a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure, commonly known as a heat dome, which traps hot air near the surface and suppresses cloud formation, allowing temperatures to rise steadily over several days.
The influence of the system extends beyond the Gulf into the Levant, where Syria is expected to experience some of the highest temperatures outside the Arabian Peninsula, especially across its eastern and desert regions, where readings are forecast to approach 40C.
Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine are also expected to endure hot to very hot conditions, although mountainous areas should remain comparatively cooler.
The regional outlook comes as national meteorological agencies across the Middle East warn that the current spell of intense heat is likely to persist well into next week, with several countries issuing public health advisories urging people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, remain hydrated and take extra precautions during the hottest hours of the day.
In the UAE, temperatures have already reached extreme levels. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded the country's highest temperature on Saturday at 50.0C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2:30pm local time.
While temperatures are expected to remain exceptionally high, the UAE’s NCM say the weather pattern could also trigger the formation of convective clouds over eastern and southern areas early next week, bringing isolated afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia is expected to remain significantly warmer than average not only in the coming days but throughout August, September and October, according to the Kingdom's National Center for Meteorology.
Its latest three-month climate outlook projects a 60 to 80 per cent probability of above-normal temperatures across most regions, with anomalies reaching 2.5C above the long-term average during August and October.
The Kingdom is expected to experience its driest conditions in August, particularly across parts of Jazan, Al-Baha, Najran, Asir, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, before rainfall gradually increases in September and becomes more widespread in October.
The National Center said precipitation later in the season could become moderate to heavy, with some areas at risk of very heavy rainfall, even as temperatures remain well above seasonal norms.
The Saudi forecast also points to stronger-than-normal winds during the three-month period, with wind speeds forecast to rise by as much as 2.4 metres per second above average in parts of southern, central and eastern regions by October.
Authorities have urged emergency services and the public to continue monitoring short-term forecasts, warning that seasonal outlooks cannot always capture localised severe weather events.
Neighbouring Oman has also endured intense heat. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the inland town of Bidiyah recorded the country's highest temperature over the past 24 hours at 47.2C, while Hamra Al Duru and Qurayyat both reached 47.0C.
Temperatures of 46C or higher were also reported across several inland locations including Al Sunainah, Dibba, Muqshin, Al Kamil wa Al Wafi, Al Qabil, Barka, Liwa and Bidbid, highlighting the widespread nature of the heat.
In Jordan, weather forecasters expect the heatwave to intensify from Sunday, with temperatures rising 6C to 8C above seasonal averages.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to approach 40C in several cities, including eastern districts of Amman, while substantially higher readings are expected across the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, Aqaba and eastern desert regions.
The heatwave is expected to persist through at least Tuesday, with only a slight easing forecast from Wednesday.
Even then, temperatures are expected to remain above average, while overnight conditions are likely to stay warmer than usual, offering little relief after sunset.
Egypt is also preparing for another spell of oppressive summer weather as the Egyptian Meteorological Authoritywarned that the arrival of the Indian Seasonal Low, often referred to locally as the "Summer Monster", will sharply increase humidity levels and make conditions feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature.
Forecasters expect daytime temperatures across Greater Cairo and the Nile Delta to range between 37C and 39C, with the perceived temperature reaching 42C during the peak of the heatwave.
Southern Upper Egypt is expected to experience the country's most severe conditions, with actual temperatures of 43C to 46C and apparent temperatures climbing to 47C.
The authority also warned of early morning fog between 4am and 8am on roads linking northern regions with Greater Cairo, the Canal cities, Central Sinai and northern Upper Egypt. Intermittent winds are expected across parts of the northwestern coast, Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt and southern Upper Egypt through Tuesday.
Meteorologists say the widespread heat highlights a broader atmospheric pattern that has become increasingly common during recent summers, with persistent high-pressure systems allowing hot air to accumulate over large parts of the Middle East.
While seasonal heatwaves are not unusual, the combination of extreme daytime temperatures, elevated humidity and unusually warm nights increases the risk of heat stress, particularly for outdoor workers, older people and those with underlying health conditions.
Across the region, weather agencies have advised residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon, drink plenty of fluids, never leave children or elderly people inside parked vehicles, and remain alert to rapidly changing local weather conditions, particularly in areas where intense heating may trigger isolated thunderstorms later in the day.