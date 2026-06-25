Rain, dust and intense heat to shape weather across GCC this weekend

UAE sees showers and cooler weather, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar face heat and dust
Dubai: The GCC is set for another weekend of contrasting summer weather, with the UAE expecting showers and slightly cooler conditions, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar brace for scorching temperatures, blowing dust and rough seas, according to national meteorological authorities.
The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather with a chance of convective cloud formation bringing showers to eastern and southern regions. Light to moderate winds, reaching up to 40 kph, are expected to raise dust, particularly in western areas, while the Arabian Gulf is forecast to become rough. Inland temperatures will range between 43°C and 47°C.
From Friday, temperatures are expected to ease slightly as low clouds develop over the eastern coast. Humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning may lead to mist or fog in some coastal and inland areas, with similar conditions persisting through the weekend. Fresh north-westerly winds are forecast to stir blowing dust over western parts of the country by Monday.
In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, forecasters said the Kingdom was entering the peak of its summer season, with July historically the hottest month of the year. Analysis by the National Centre for Meteorology, based on climate records from 1985 to 2025, shows July records an average temperature of 33.1°C and an average daytime high of 40.3°C, while maximum temperatures exceed 44°C across parts of the Eastern Province and central regions. Cooler conditions are typically confined to the southwestern highlands, including Asir, Al Baha and Taif.
Oman is forecast to see partly cloudy skies over Dhofar's coastal and mountainous areas, with intermittent drizzle and isolated rainfall. Afternoon convective clouds could trigger thunderstorms over the Al Hajar Mountains, accompanied by downdraft winds and occasional hail. Dust is also expected over parts of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah, while low cloud and fog may develop overnight across South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta.
Qatar is expected to remain hot to very hot throughout the weekend, with light blowing dust and fresh north-westerly winds. Marine authorities have warned of strong winds and high waves through the weekend, while dusty conditions could reduce visibility in exposed areas and create hazardous conditions offshore.
Kuwait will also endure intense summer heat, with temperatures forecast to rise from 46°C on Friday to 48°C on Sunday. Coastal areas are expected to become more humid on Saturday, while blowing dust is likely to affect open areas from Sunday into Monday as hot, dry conditions persist across the country.