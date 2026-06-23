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UAE weather forecast: Rain, blowing dust and cooler conditions through weekend

Temperatures to ease from Friday amid humidity, fog and convective clouds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country through Sunday, with convective cloud formation likely over eastern and southern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country through Sunday, with convective cloud formation likely over eastern and southern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Afra Al Nofeli/ Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a mix of convective rain clouds, blowing dust, humid conditions and rough seas through the weekend, while temperatures are forecast to ease from Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country through Sunday, with convective cloud formation likely over eastern and southern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall. On Wednesday, rain-bearing clouds could extend from eastern regions into some inland areas.

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Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 45 kph on Wednesday and raising dust in exposed areas. By Thursday and Friday, north-westerly winds could make conditions rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf.

Temperatures are forecast to decline from Friday, while humid conditions are expected overnight and during early mornings in coastal areas. Fog or mist may develop over some coastal and inland regions by Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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