Temperatures to ease from Friday amid humidity, fog and convective clouds
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a mix of convective rain clouds, blowing dust, humid conditions and rough seas through the weekend, while temperatures are forecast to ease from Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country through Sunday, with convective cloud formation likely over eastern and southern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall. On Wednesday, rain-bearing clouds could extend from eastern regions into some inland areas.
Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 45 kph on Wednesday and raising dust in exposed areas. By Thursday and Friday, north-westerly winds could make conditions rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf.
Temperatures are forecast to decline from Friday, while humid conditions are expected overnight and during early mornings in coastal areas. Fog or mist may develop over some coastal and inland regions by Sunday morning, forecasters said.