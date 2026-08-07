Unstable summer pattern to persist with afternoon showers and intense heat
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for another spell of unsettled summer weather, with rain-bearing convective clouds forecast across eastern and southern parts of the country on Friday before spreading into some inland areas over the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Friday's forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon convective cloud formation bringing a chance of rainfall in parts of the east and south.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to freshen at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Wind speeds are forecast at 10 to 25kph, with gusts reaching 40kph.
Temperatures are expected to peak between 45°C and 49°C across inland areas, 41°C to 46°C along the coast and islands, and 34°C to 40°C in mountainous regions. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unsettled conditions are forecast to continue over the weekend. On Saturday, convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas before extending to some inland regions, with rainfall possible. Winds could strengthen further, reaching 50kph in places and causing blowing dust.
A similar pattern is expected on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon convective clouds affecting parts of the east and west before extending inland. Rain remains possible, while fresh to strong winds of up to 50kph may reduce visibility in dusty areas.
By Monday, the chance of convective clouds and localised rainfall will persist over parts of the east and south, although winds are expected to ease slightly, with gusts reaching 40kph.
Conditions are forecast to become more stable on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies across the country. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at times, reaching 35kph, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.