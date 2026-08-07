GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Unsettled weekend ahead with afternoon rain clouds, dust and temperatures near 49°C

Unstable summer pattern to persist with afternoon showers and intense heat

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to freshen at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to freshen at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for another spell of unsettled summer weather, with rain-bearing convective clouds forecast across eastern and southern parts of the country on Friday before spreading into some inland areas over the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Friday's forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon convective cloud formation bringing a chance of rainfall in parts of the east and south. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to freshen at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Wind speeds are forecast at 10 to 25kph, with gusts reaching 40kph.

Temperatures are expected to peak between 45°C and 49°C across inland areas, 41°C to 46°C along the coast and islands, and 34°C to 40°C in mountainous regions. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The unsettled conditions are forecast to continue over the weekend. On Saturday, convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas before extending to some inland regions, with rainfall possible. Winds could strengthen further, reaching 50kph in places and causing blowing dust.

A similar pattern is expected on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon convective clouds affecting parts of the east and west before extending inland. Rain remains possible, while fresh to strong winds of up to 50kph may reduce visibility in dusty areas.

By Monday, the chance of convective clouds and localised rainfall will persist over parts of the east and south, although winds are expected to ease slightly, with gusts reaching 40kph.

Conditions are forecast to become more stable on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies across the country. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at times, reaching 35kph, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tuesday drew over a hundred people. Whole families, in from across the emirates on the strength of coordinates posted hours earlier by Mohammad Sajjad (left) to chase rain across UAE.

Meet UAE Weatherman who predicts rain before it falls

6m read
Partly cloudy skies, scattered rain chances to linger over eastern and southern areas

More rain expected across UAE this week, says NCM

1m read
Residents should avoid leaving home unless necessary during periods of severe weather, stay away from valleys.

UAE issues weather safety alert as rain lashes country

2m read
More rain in UAE? Inside 110 cloud-seeding missions

More rain in UAE? Inside 110 cloud-seeding missions

2m read