Cloud formations spread over Al Dhafra, Al Ain and northern emirates through evening
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates saw extreme weather conditions on Wednesday, August 5, with temperatures reaching a scorching 51.2°C in Budu Dafs (Al Dhafra region) at 12.45pm, the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the country today.
Alongside the intense summer heat, active weather systems brought a sudden change in conditions. Rain began falling in the Bada Zayed area of the Al Dhafra region, as the UAE experiences convective cloud activity across several parts of the country.
According to a weather update shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds are expected to affect the UAE from 1:30pm to 10pm on Wednesday, August 5.
The alert map shows cloud formations concentrated over large parts of Al Dhafra, as well as pockets over Al Ain and the Ras Al Khaimah-Fujairah border area.
Social media users shared visuals of rainfall in Bada Zayed, with local weather trackers reporting good rain over the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with NCM alerts, as convective clouds can bring sudden rainfall, strong winds, and reduced visibility.
The NCM continues to monitor weather conditions across the country and is expected to issue further updates as the situation develops.