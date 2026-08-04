Residents urged to avoid valleys, reduce travel and follow official updates
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has urged residents to follow safety guidelines as unstable weather, heavy winds and the possibility of thunderstorms are forecast to affect parts of the country through Friday.
The advisory comes after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast the development of convective clouds over eastern and southern areas from Tuesday through Friday, particularly during the afternoon, bringing rainfall of varying intensity.
According to the ministry, residents should avoid leaving home unless necessary during periods of severe weather, stay away from valleys, flood-prone areas and rough seas, and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours. Motorists were also urged to slow down, leave a safe distance between vehicles and drive only when necessary while exercising extra caution in poor visibility.
The ministry also called on residents to secure loose objects around homes, balconies and rooftops to prevent them from being blown away by strong winds, and to remove potentially hazardous items from outdoor areas.
The NCM attributed the unstable conditions to the northward movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), combined with an upper-level trough extending from the east, a surface low-pressure system advancing from the south, increasing moisture flowing in from the Sea of Oman, rising temperatures and the influence of the eastern mountain range.
Forecasters said south-easterly to north-easterly winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen to between 10 and 25kph, with gusts reaching 40kph, particularly around convective clouds. Blowing dust and sand may reduce horizontal visibility in exposed areas.
Temperatures are expected to remain high, with maximums reaching 48°C in Liwa, 47°C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 46°C in Sharjah and 45°C in Dubai, while both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are forecast to remain slight to moderate.
The Ministry of Interior said adhering to official safety instructions would help protect lives and property, urging the public to rely on official channels for weather updates as conditions evolve.