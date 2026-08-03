NCM urges drivers to take care and avoid flash flood-prone areas during rain
Dubai: Heavy rain lashed parts of Sharjah on Monday, with motorists sharing videos of downpours on Al Dhaid Road, Al Maliha Road and Khor Fakkan Road as unstable weather returned to the UAE.
The rainfall comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts four consecutive days of afternoon showers beginning Monday, mainly over the eastern and southern regions, with clouds expected to spread to some inland areas.
What's causing the unstable weather?
The NCM said the unsettled conditions are being driven by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-level low, creating favourable conditions for afternoon convective cloud formation.
Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10–25km/h are expected, freshening to 40km/h at times inland and causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Temperatures to reach 50°C
While rain is expected over the eastern and southern regions, temperatures elsewhere could climb to 50°C, with fair to partly cloudy skies forecast across much of the country.
NCM issues safety advice
The NCM has advised motorists to drive carefully during rainfall and urged residents to avoid areas prone to flash floods and water accumulation.
Residents have also been warned to stay away from open or elevated places during lightning and thunderstorms and to remain alert for strong downdraft winds that could blow loose objects and reduce visibility.
The authority urged the public to rely on its official weather forecasts and alerts for the latest updates and to avoid circulating unverified information or rumours.