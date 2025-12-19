GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Dubai weather alert: Unsettled skies and rain expected this weekend

Rain hits parts of the UAE, residents urged to prepare for unstable weather

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Rainy weather in Dubai
Rainy weather in Dubai
Gulf News file photo

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather on Saturday, with skies expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall to parts of the country, particularly across northern. 

In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said winds on Saturday will be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times with cloud activity and raising dust and sand. 

Winds are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching up to 45 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough. High tides are expected at 12:21pm and 2:57am, while low tides will occur at 8:07pm and 6:41am.

In the Sea of Oman, seas are also expected to be rough, with high tides at 8:52am and 10:51pm, and low tides at 3:44pm and 4:40am.

Residents, motorists and mariners have been advised to remain cautious and follow official weather updates as conditions evolve.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic jam due to a breakdown or adverse weather? The UAE Labour Law has three exceptions where your travel time must be counted as paid work.

Can rain delays count as working hours in the UAE?

2m read
US President Donald Trump (L), backdropped by Turbines at the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, also known as the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm, walks on the first fairway after playing off the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025.

US judge throws out Trump's order blocking wind energy

1m read
Wahat Al Karama is a national tribute in Abu Dhabi that narrates stories of the UAE's heroes

Commemoration Day honours UAE’s heroes: Sheikha Latifa

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council

Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to UAE’s fallen heroes

2m read