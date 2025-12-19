Rain hits parts of the UAE, residents urged to prepare for unstable weather
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather on Saturday, with skies expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall to parts of the country, particularly across northern.
In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said winds on Saturday will be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times with cloud activity and raising dust and sand.
Winds are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching up to 45 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough. High tides are expected at 12:21pm and 2:57am, while low tides will occur at 8:07pm and 6:41am.
In the Sea of Oman, seas are also expected to be rough, with high tides at 8:52am and 10:51pm, and low tides at 3:44pm and 4:40am.
Residents, motorists and mariners have been advised to remain cautious and follow official weather updates as conditions evolve.
