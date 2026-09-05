Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a chance of mist to some coastal areas
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Saturday as convective clouds develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, while temperatures gradually rise across the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with some eastern clouds expected to become convective and produce rainfall.
Temperatures could reach 46°C in internal areas, where maximums will range from 41°C to 46°C. Coastal and island areas are forecast to reach between 37°C and 42°C, while temperatures in the mountains will range from 30°C to 39°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h. They could strengthen around clouds, reaching 40km/h in internal and mountainous areas and 35km/h along the coast.
Conditions will become more humid on Saturday night and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of mist.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Sunday will remain partly cloudy in general, with another possibility of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to increase again on Sunday night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, at speeds of 10 to 25km/h and reaching 35km/h.
Monday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in eastern areas.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with no rainfall mentioned in the current forecast.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly early in the week before becoming southwesterly to northwesterly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Speeds will generally remain between 10 and 25km/h, reaching 35km/h at times.
The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea through the early part of next week.