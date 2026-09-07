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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 45°C as clouds build over eastern and southern regions

NCM forecasts freshening winds, with fog and mist possible later this week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures up to 45°C on Monday, with clouds building over eastern and southern regions, stronger winds and rising humidity expected.
Temperatures up to 45°C on Monday, with clouds building over eastern and southern regions, stronger winds and rising humidity expected.
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Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Monday as clouds build over eastern and southern areas and winds strengthen at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy across the country, becoming cloudy at times in the east and south. The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

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Maximum temperatures will range from 41°C to 45°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 39°C and 44°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 30°C to 36°C. Humidity could reach 85 per cent along the coast and in mountainous areas.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h, reaching 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds reaching 35km/h on Tuesday and 30km/h on Wednesday.

Humidity is expected to increase later in the week. The NCM forecast a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Thursday night and Friday morning, followed by a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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