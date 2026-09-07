NCM forecasts freshening winds, with fog and mist possible later this week
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Monday as clouds build over eastern and southern areas and winds strengthen at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy across the country, becoming cloudy at times in the east and south. The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Maximum temperatures will range from 41°C to 45°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 39°C and 44°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 30°C to 36°C. Humidity could reach 85 per cent along the coast and in mountainous areas.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10-20km/h, reaching 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight.
Fair to partly cloudy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds reaching 35km/h on Tuesday and 30km/h on Wednesday.
Humidity is expected to increase later in the week. The NCM forecast a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Thursday night and Friday morning, followed by a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning.