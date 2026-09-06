Humidity will rise overnight, with some coastal areas affected early Monday
Dubai: The UAE is set for a partly cloudy Sunday, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern areas during the afternoon before generally settled conditions continue through the middle of the week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Sunday will be partly cloudy in general, with a probability of convective cloud formation in the east during the afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 25km/h and strengthening at times to 35km/h.
Conditions at sea are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Monday, conditions will range from fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over eastern parts of the country.
South-easterly to north-easterly winds will again range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h at times, while seas will remain slight.
The weather is expected to become more settled from Tuesday. The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds shifting to south-westerly to north-westerly.
Wind speeds will remain between 10 and 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h, with slight seas forecast in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.