GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures hit 46°C as rain, blowing dust expected

Chance of rain persists into Saturday, with humidity and mist also forecast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Showers, rough seas, blowing dust and rising humidity forecast until Monday, with temperatures peaking at 46°C in some inland regions.
Showers, rough seas, blowing dust and rising humidity forecast until Monday, with temperatures peaking at 46°C in some inland regions.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is forecast to see rain, strong winds, blowing dust and rough seas on Thursday, with unsettled conditions continuing into the weekend before temperatures rise, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall. Winds could reach 50 km/h in internal areas, raising dust and sand.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures could reach 46°C inland and 42°C along coastal areas and islands. Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning. Seas will initially be rough before gradually becoming moderate to slight.

Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with another chance of afternoon rain over eastern and southern areas. Winds could reach 40 km/h and cause blowing dust, while mist is possible over some coastal and internal areas early on Saturday.

Saturday could bring further afternoon rain to eastern areas, alongside an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions will continue overnight, with mist possible over some coastal areas on Sunday morning.

Sunday and Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon. Winds could reach 35 km/h on both days, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rain, dust and fog are forecast across the UAE this week as temperatures climb to 47°C, with convective clouds bringing showers over eastern and southern areas.

Rain, dust and fog forecast in UAE as heat hits 47°C

2m read
Eastern and southern regions may see afternoon showers, with dusty winds at times.

UAE braces for rain this weekend: What to expect

2m read
Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

UAE weather: 50°C heat, rain and blowing dust forecast

2m read
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and cause blowing dust.

UAE rain forecast as temperatures reach 49°C

2m read