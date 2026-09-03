Chance of rain persists into Saturday, with humidity and mist also forecast
Dubai: The UAE is forecast to see rain, strong winds, blowing dust and rough seas on Thursday, with unsettled conditions continuing into the weekend before temperatures rise, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall. Winds could reach 50 km/h in internal areas, raising dust and sand.
Temperatures could reach 46°C inland and 42°C along coastal areas and islands. Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning. Seas will initially be rough before gradually becoming moderate to slight.
Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with another chance of afternoon rain over eastern and southern areas. Winds could reach 40 km/h and cause blowing dust, while mist is possible over some coastal and internal areas early on Saturday.
Saturday could bring further afternoon rain to eastern areas, alongside an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions will continue overnight, with mist possible over some coastal areas on Sunday morning.
Sunday and Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon. Winds could reach 35 km/h on both days, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.