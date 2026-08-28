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UAE weather forecast: Rain possible on Friday, temperatures to hit 48°C

Humidity will build overnight with mist and fog possible in coastal areas over coming days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures are expected to range from 43°C to 48°C across internal areas, while coastal and island locations will see highs of between 39°C and 45°C.
Temperatures are expected to range from 43°C to 48°C across internal areas, while coastal and island locations will see highs of between 39°C and 45°C.
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Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Friday as convective (rainy) clouds develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 48°C inland.

Conditions will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy, with humidity increasing overnight and into Saturday morning across some western areas. Winds will be light to moderate but could strengthen at times, stirring up dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.

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Temperatures are expected to range from 43°C to 48°C across internal areas, while coastal and island locations will see highs of between 39°C and 45°C. In the mountains, temperatures will range from 30°Cto 37°C.

Winds will generally blow from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h along the coast and 40 km/h across internal and mountainous areas. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The chance of convective clouds will continue into Saturday, particularly over eastern areas in the afternoon. Conditions will remain humid overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas, while freshening winds of up to 40 km/h could again cause blowing dust.

On Sunday, the weather will stay fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a chance of mist over some coastal areas by Monday morning. Winds could reach 35 km/h.

A greater chance of fog or mist is expected early Monday over some coastal areas. Convective clouds may also develop in the east during the afternoon, while winds could strengthen to 40 km/h and stir up dust. The Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

By Tuesday, convective clouds developing over eastern parts of the country could again bring rainfall. Humid conditions overnight into Wednesday morning may also lead to fog or mist across some coastal and internal areas.

Winds are forecast to reach up to 40 km/h on Tuesday and strengthen over the sea, with the Arabian Gulf becoming rough at times in western areas.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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