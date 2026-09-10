NCM forecasts humid nights, stronger winds and possible convective clouds through weekend
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, with humid conditions bringing a chance of mist in coastal areas overnight and early Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. Winds will reach 35 km/h in coastal, internal and mountainous areas, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 43°C to 47°C, while coastal areas and islands will reach 39°C to 44°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range between 30°C and 36°C.
On Friday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with humidity increasing overnight and a chance of fog or mist over some coastal areas on Saturday morning. Winds could reach 35 km/h.
The weather is expected to become more unsettled on Saturday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds could strengthen to 40 km/h, while fog or mist may form over some coastal and internal areas early Sunday.
Fair to partly cloudy weather will persist on Sunday, with clouds developing in the east and another chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas by Monday morning. Winds could reach 35 km/h.
On Monday, clouds are again expected in eastern areas, with humid conditions overnight into Tuesday morning over some coastal locations. The Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.