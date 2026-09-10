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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C as fog, mist and stronger winds develop

NCM forecasts humid nights, stronger winds and possible convective clouds through weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. Winds will reach 35 km/h in coastal, internal and mountainous areas, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. Winds will reach 35 km/h in coastal, internal and mountainous areas, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, with humid conditions bringing a chance of mist in coastal areas overnight and early Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. Winds will reach 35 km/h in coastal, internal and mountainous areas, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

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Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 43°C to 47°C, while coastal areas and islands will reach 39°C to 44°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range between 30°C and 36°C.

Fog risk increases

On Friday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with humidity increasing overnight and a chance of fog or mist over some coastal areas on Saturday morning. Winds could reach 35 km/h.

The weather is expected to become more unsettled on Saturday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds could strengthen to 40 km/h, while fog or mist may form over some coastal and internal areas early Sunday.

Fair to partly cloudy weather will persist on Sunday, with clouds developing in the east and another chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas by Monday morning. Winds could reach 35 km/h.

On Monday, clouds are again expected in eastern areas, with humid conditions overnight into Tuesday morning over some coastal locations. The Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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